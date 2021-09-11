Difference makers in WSU’s win over Portland State

JAYDEN DE LAURA

The sophomore quarterback may have solidified himself as the Cougars’ No. 1 arm going forward. De Laura completed 21 of 29 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. His only real mistake was a first-quarter interception when WSU was in the red zone. De Laura also had a couple of big runs and overall was at the center of the Cougars’ smooth offensive display on the day. WSU was clicking, particularly in the second quarter, when it scored on four consecutive drives to extend its halftime lead to 20 points.

TRAVELL HARRIS

The most versatile player on WSU’s roster made an impact in two phases of the game Saturday, reeling in two touchdown passes from Jayden de Laura to give the Cougars their most productive offensive outing under Nick Rolovich. Harris had six receptions for a team-high 80 yards and also made contributions in the return game. The slot receiver from Florida had one kickoff return for 50 yards and had three more punt returns for 58 yards.

JUSTUS ROGERS

The sixth-year senior linebacker was just third on the team with four tackled, but he made a key interception late in the second quarter that allowed the Cougars to regain possession with 30 seconds left and kick a field goal that’d give WSU a 20-point lead entering the break. It was the first career interception for Rogers, who was playing in his 45th game and making his 23rd start for the Cougars. Rogers was also credited with a half tackle-for-loss and one QB hurry.