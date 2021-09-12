Business beat

Architecture

Matt Garr has been hired by ALSC Architects as a project manager. He has seven years of professional experience and is a graduate of the University of Idaho, where he earned a Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Architecture. Garr’s current assignments include health care projects for CHAS Health, Adams County Health Center and New Health.

Advertising

QUINN Advertising Agency has named Chris Gray as its new creative director. Gray’s promotion comes after a year of doing video, editing, motion graphics and drone footage for QUINN. His recent projects as creative director include work for RYN Built Homes, Gus Johnson Ford, Rosauers, Huckleberry’s Natural Market, Spokane Tribe Casino, Tracy Jewelers, Huppins, Noodle Express, Mustard Seed, Greenstone, Spokane Home Builders Association and Peirone Produce. He previously worked independently as Gray Studios.

Finance

STCU has hired LaDonna Beaumont as a financial adviser with its North Idaho Investment Services team. Beaumont has more than two decades of financial experience, with expertise in long-term planning. She is a graduate of Saint Mary’s College in Indiana and most recently worked for CUNA Mutual Group and Horizon Credit Union.

Health care

Spokane Urogynecology has hired Dr. Molly Dahl, a board-certified OB/GYN and fellowship-trained female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgeon.

Dahl specializes in comprehensive care for women with pelvic floor disorders, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, uterine fibroids, vulvar disorders, bladder and pelvic pain and sexual dysfunction. She completed medical school at University of California, Irvine in 2014, followed by her OB/GYN residency at UC Davis in 2018, where she received the OBGYN teaching award.

She continued her education by completing a fellowship at the University of Southern California in 2021. Dahl also has received specialized certification in the da Vinci robotic platform used for minimally invasive surgery.

Nonprofit

Women Helping Women Fund has announced its 2021-2022 Board of Directors. They are as follows: President Jennifer O’Callaghan, of Numerica Credit Union; vice president Anne Oakley, of Community Volunteer; past president Kristi Gravelle, of Pawn 1; secretary Stephanie Baumann, of American Income Life; and co-treasurers Amy Roberts, CPA, of BDO USA LLP and Beth Winter, of Pyrotek