Prep notebook: New AD at Mt. Spokane; dates for Tri-State wrestling set

The Greater Spokane League has seen quite a bit of turnover the past two years in its athletic director ranks, with nine of the 16 member schools changing ADs since the beginning of the 2019 school year.

The most recent change is at Mt. Spokane, where Bobby Lee is slated to begin next week upon the completion of his tenure as the North Idaho College AD.

Lee announced his resignation to NIC staff last Tuesday, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press, and his first day at Mt. Spokane will be Monday. Lee, who started at NIC in December 2019, replaced longtime NIC athletic director Al Williams, who retired in September of 2019.

Lee was the athletic director at the Community Colleges of Spokane for 13 years before moving to NIC.

He and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters, who both graduated from Mead High School.

Lee replaces former Mt. Spokane AD Paul Kautzman, who took a different role within the district.

Tri-State wrestling dates

North Idaho College last week announced it will host the Tri-State Invitational wrestling tournament Dec. 17 and 18.

Last year’s tourney was canceled due to COVID-19. At this point spectators are welcome, but tournament organizers will follow local and Idaho COVID-19 guidelines, and the event is subject to cancellation if necessary.

This will be NIC’s 50th year hosting the event, which is the largest high school wrestling tournament in the area. NIC expects more than 50 teams to register for the two-day tourney.

Registration is now open. Entry fees are $500 for full teams (up to 15 wrestlers) and $300 for partial teams (seven or fewer). Visit nicathletics.com/tristate for more information.

Mask requirements

With the new, expanded statewide mask mandate now in effect in Washington, the WIAA sent a reminder to member schools that masks are required at any event with 500 or more attendees starting this week.

To calculate the 500, schools should include fans, event staff, bands and anyone else who may occupy seating areas. Coaches, players, officials and other personnel on the field/court along with cheer/dance/drill squads on the sidelines are not counted.

The WIAA encouraged schools to be proactive in adhering to the guidelines with facility signage, in-game public address announcements and other methods that highlight the masking expectations.