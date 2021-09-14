$3M bail for alleged getaway driver in detective’s death

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has set bail at $3 million for the suspected getaway driver in the killing of Clark County sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown in east Vancouver, Washington.

Abran Raya Leon, 28, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, The Columbian reported. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

His brother, Guillermo Raya Leon, 26, is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked Jeep SUV at an apartment complex.

Guillermo Raya Leon was arrested two days later in Salem, Oregon, and pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree aggravated murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police from several agencies were surveilling the brothers and Abran Raya Leon’s wife, Misty Raya, on July 23, court records say.

Raya, 35, is accused of breaking into a Hazel Dell storage unit in June and stealing about 30 firearms and 20,000 to 30,000 rounds of ammunition. She has pleaded not guilty to burglary, identity theft and 32 counts of firearm theft.

Prosecutors told Judge Suzan Clark Tuesday that a federal warrant was issued for Abran Raya Leon’s arrest the day before the shooting because he had cut off his GPS ankle monitor.