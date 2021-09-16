Dear Annie 9/16

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been dating for two years. He’s a hard worker, which appealed to me, as I’ve always been the breadwinner in previous relationships. But lately, I feel like he’s not putting any effort into the relationship.

For one, we always hang out at my house. I’ve only been to his house three times in the two years we’ve been dating. For another, he does not allow me on his social media. He refuses to accept my friend requests, and he never posts any photos of me.

We used to see each other once a week, but lately he’s been working so much we only see each other once a month. I get he’s busy, but it’s starting to seem like he doesn’t care whether he sees me. I confronted him, and he got upset and accused me of trying to stir up drama.

I’m not trying to stir up drama; I just don’t want to go through this anymore. When I told him, he hung up on me. It’s annoying to him when I share my feelings. As his girlfriend, I expect to see him more than once a month. We only live 20 minutes apart!

I’m just not satisfied with the level of attention I’m getting in this relationship at this point. He does frequently tell me that he loves me, and he calls me every day. But I sometimes feel like I’m an afterthought. What is your opinion on this? – Back-Burnered

Dear Back-Burnered: It sounds like he’s got another pot on the stove. And if he’s not cheating on you, he might as well be. Only seeing you once a month, never having you over to his place, excluding you from his social media – of course you’re not satisfied.

He’s feeding you scraps. You deserve to be with someone who makes you a proud part of his life. The sooner you end things with him, the sooner you open yourself to bigger and better things.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.