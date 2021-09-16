Things to do in Spokane Sept. 17-24 – Spokane County Fair, Harland Williams, Deutschefest and golf classic

Spokane County Interstate Fair – Through Sunday. Interstate fair featuring carnival rides, rodeos, demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, concerts, food vendors, animal exhibits and more. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley.

15th Anniversary Sale Event – It’s 50%-70% doorbuster deals, 20% storewide sales, 30%-70% off clearance items, demos and door prizes. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. (509) 328-3335.

Harland Williams – Comedian and actor known for his movie roles in “Dumb and Dumber,” Freddy Got Fingered,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Half Baked,” “RocketMan,” “Sorority Boys,” “Down Periscope” and “Employee of The Month.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

50th Odessa Deutschesfest – Featuring authentic German food, city-block beer garden, live music, parade, children’s activities, street vendors and more. Through Sunday. Between Highways 21 and 28. Visit deutschesfest.net/accomodations-1 for more information.

Predictable – Combining humans and technology for a night of improv dictated by audience suggestions and the whims of a predictive algorithm. Rated for general audiences. Friday and Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

The Family Promise of North Idaho Golf Classic – A four-person, best-ball scramble with prizes for lowest score, longest drive, closest to the pin and more. Cost includes a sack lunch by Pita Pit, swag bag, custom Antigua pullover and catered dinner by Ekness Catering. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of North Idaho. Friday. Links Golf Club, 10623 N. Chase Road, Post Falls. $150 individual; $40 per additional participant.

Tom Papa: “Family Reunion Tour” – Veteran standup Tom Papa’s clean but cutting comedy has earned the respect of his peers and the public alike. He has recorded several specials for Comedy Central, the most recent of which, “Tom Papa Live in New York City,” was directed by Rob Zombie. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50. (509) 227-7638.

Cooking Class: Flavors of Greece With Chef Lesa – Learn to make Greek salad with Arbequina dressing topped with fresh feta, as well as Pastitsio, a layered dish with béchamel sauce, cheese, pasta and beef. For dessert, make a Greek custard pie. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Trivia: Aardman Animations – Questions cover all claymation films from Aardman Animations, including “Wallace and Gromit,” “Shaun the Sheep,” “Chicken Run,” “Flushed Away” and more. Open to all ages. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Wine Class: Summer Is Ending, Wine Is Constant – Taste wines to toast the end of summer and welcome fall. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Michael Glatzmaier – Improvised musical comedy where every song is created on the spot based on audience suggestion and interaction. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $8-$14. (509) 318-9998.

Can Anyone Take Great Pictures? – Mike Midkiff teaches how to take a great picture. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

American Indian and Alaska Native Virtual Health Summit – A three-day health summit to identify and explore current and salient health issues in Indian country hosted by HRSA ORO Region 10 in collaboration with Region 10 tribal and public health organizations and stakeholders. The event will recognize and celebrate the inherent strengths of the American Indian and Alaska Native community; share information on federal, state, local and AI/AN and urban Native programs; and develop and foster new relationships among federal, state and local partners and stakeholders. Register on Eventbrite. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Free.

Cooking Class: To Bean or Not To Bean With Chef Jonathan – Chef Jonathan will teach you how to make backcountry, no bean-chili, mouthwatering corn bread and other pioneer favorites. For dessert, make pound cake with fresh berries and whipped cream. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Nick Colletti – Los Angeles-based comedian and star of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley.” Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Paella Demonstration Cooking Class – Chef instructor Beverly Smick shares techniques and tricks to make paella at home. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Ari Shaffir – Standup comedian, podcaster and actor featuring in the Netflix special “Double Negative.” Shaffir recently finished three seasons as the host and co-creator of Comedy Central’s weekly storytelling series “This is Not Happening.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 24 and 25, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 318-9998.

Greek Festival – Grab-and-go orders of baklava, koulourakia, kourambiethes, gyros, loukaniko sausage, loukoumades and Greek fries available with limited outdoor seating. Thursday through Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St. (509) 328-9310.