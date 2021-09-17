Business beat

Health care

Panhandle Health District Board of Health has announced Don Duffy as the new PHD director.

Duffy began his work with PHD in 2014 as the public health services administrator in which he oversaw clinical services, epidemiology, women, infants and children (WIC) care, home health, nurse home visiting, health promotion and COVID-19 response.

Duffy served as the district’s incident commander of the COVID-19 pandemic, executing planning and logistical decisions. He also served as the interim director following the previous director’s retirement in June.

Prior to his work at PHD, Duffy owned and operated a health care consulting company.

He has an MBA from Gonzaga University and earned his master’s and bachelor’s of degrees in science from Brigham Young University.

Travel

Spokane resident Keri Group has become a certified Dreams Vacations travel agent, allowing her to open a local office of the Dream Vacations franchise.

The certification program involved training, workshops and seminars on sales and marketing as well as briefings on major cruise- line offerings, reservation systems and onboard ship inspections.

Those interested in browsing available vacations and booking a cruise through Group can visit kgroup.dreamvacations.com.