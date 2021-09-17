Prep football: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane roll to Greater Spokane League wins

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 51, Cheney 3: Matteo Saccommanno rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns and the Bullpups (3-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A league game. Kimoni Davis added 77 rushing yards for Gonzaga Prep.

Mt. Spokane 41, Ridgeline 0: Jordan Sands caught six passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the Falcons (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium. Kellen Flanigan added 8-for-14 passing with 210 passing yards and two TDs for Mt. Spokane.

GSL 2A

Moscow 47, Pullman 7: Leon Hutton threw five touchdowns and ran for two more and the Bears (3-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Northeast A

Lakeside 34, Chelan 28: Sadahiro Patterson ran seven times for 72 yards and a touchdown and returned an 86-yard kickoff for a TD and the Eagles (3-0) defeated the visiting Mountain Goats (1-2) in a nonleague game at Nine Mile Falls.

Inland Empire 5A

Mount Si 39, Post Falls 38 (OT): The Wildcats (2-2) scored the winning 2-point conversion in overtime to beat the visiting Trojans (0-1) in a nonleague game. Cole Cripps ran for two touchdowns for Post Falls.

Moses Lake 28, Lake City 21: The visiting Chiefs (1-2) beat the Timberwolves (1-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 63, Eisenhower 21: Jace McKarcher scored on a 55-yard run and the Bengals (4-0) beat the Cadets (2-1) in a nonleague game in Yakima.

Inland Empire 4A

Lakeland 50, St. Maries 0: John Cornish ran for 114 yards with two TDs and the visiting Hawks (3-2) beat the Lumberjacks (0-4) in a nonleague game. Lakeland’s Devon Suko went 11-for-20 passing with 160 yards and two TDs.

Homedale 38, Sandpoint 21: Details unavailable.

Northeast 2BChewelah 33, Liberty 12: Kruz Katzer rushed for 218 yards with four touchdowns and the Cougars (2-0) beat the visiting Lancers (1-2) in a NE2B league game.

Asotin 31, Reardan 0: Preston Overberg scored on two one-yard touchdown runs and threw for another and the visiting Panthers (2-1) beat Reardan (1-2) in a NE2B league game.

Colfax 30, Lake Roosevelt 0: Damian Demler threw two touchdowns passes and ran for another and the Bulldogs (1-2) shut out the visiting Raiders (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Davenport 22, Northwest Christian 20: Details unavailable.

Northeast 1BOdessa 64, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 12: Davey McMillan ran for 240 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (3-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (1-1) in a NE1B league game. Daeton Deife added 131 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Odessa.

Springdale 22, Northport 16: Elijah Schull ran for two touchdowns and the visiting Chargers (1-1) beat the Mustangs (0-2) in a NE1B league game.

Cusick 66, Hunters 40: Details unavailable.

IdahoClark Fork 39, Lakeside (ID) 22: Carter Sanroman ran for 180 yards with two touchdowns and the Wampus Cats (2-0) defeated the visiting Knights (1-3) in a nonleague game. Tucker Sanchez threw for 126 yards with one touchdown for Lakeside.

Bonners Ferry 35, Orofino 0: Details unavailable.