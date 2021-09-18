Whitworth beats Claremont-Mudd-Scripps for first road win, improving to 3-0

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth aced its first road test of the season Saturday.

Jaedyn Prewitt passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Whitworth scored the game’s first 31 points in a 31-15 victory over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in Claremont, California.

Prewitt completed 17 of 28 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, both of them in the opening quarter to give the Pirates (3-0) a 14-0 lead. He connected with Jerus To’oto’o on an 8-yard touchdown 21/2 minutes into the game, and he located Ethan Peloquin for a 29-yard touchdown with 6:41 left in the quarter. Prewitt’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter capped Whitworth’s scoring.

Peloquin finished with six receptions for 74 yards, and he hauled in his second touchdown – a 13-yard pass from Caleb Christianson – shortly before halftime for a 24-0 lead. Solomon Hines added 98 yards on 15 carries for the Pirates.

Whitworth’s defense had three interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Quarterback Holden Thomas was limited to 23-for-53 passing for 260 yards for the Stags (2-1).

The Pirates host Lewis and Clark on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.