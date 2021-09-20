From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeremy L. Strang and Shala E. Garcia, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Michael W. Sundheim and Carsyn N. Volpe, both of Spokane.

William J. Samp and Anna N. Korn, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Monroe and Mildred R. Baxter, both of Spokane.

Jared T. Muller and Krystal L. Collazo, both of Spokane.

Leona L. S. Becker and Shalimar A. Fichtner, both of Spokane Valley.

Walker B. J. Buck and Kiern R. Harris, both of Cheney.

Veronica M. Hodgson, of Spokane Valley, and Cole M. Schmidt, of Post Falls.

Kyle D. Carstens and Roxanne M. McMurtry, both of Reardan.

Edison C. Meece, of Spokane, and Melissa K. Guske, of Colbert.

Cody J. Pesta and Breanna K. Bagwell, both of Spokane.

Elijah J. Frank and Aunna M. Isakson, both of Spokane.

Beverly J. Grow, of Spokane Valley, and Bobby A. Stone, of Spokane.

Ian A. Cox and Erin L. Etheridge, both of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Square LLC v. Kristin Peterson, restitution of premises.

Carol Vest v. Molly Bordwell, et al., complaint.

Barnes Industrial Complex LLC v. Garage Door Solutions LLC, verified complaint.

Alcobra Metals Inc. v. American Alloy LLC, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Ginga Enterprises v. Mark Forsythe, restitution of premises.

Rebecca Margoles, et al., v. Tim Lawrence, seeking quiet title.

Richard P. Ferguson, et al., v. Thomas M. Whitley, complaint for damages regarding unlawful eviction; breach of the Landlord Tenant Act-RCW 59.18.230 and 59.18.310; and conversion of personal property.

Jacob D. Lunceford v. Alexis Henry, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Richard Sadler v. ICDI Repair LLC, complaint.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Mary Reed, restitution of premises.

Heather Evans, et al., v. Donna K. Whitney, complaint.

Christopher Noble, v. City of Spokane, City of Spokane Water Department, and City of Spokane Valley, complaint.

Terry Johnson v. Sheekhadeen Sulieman, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

King, Jodine L. and Shane F.

Conrad, William J. and Kerrie G.

Martins Da Costa, Marcos and Da Costa, Sunny

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Twyla L. Lubben, 28; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Greygory C. Wilson, 23; nine months in jail with credit given for 106 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault and tampering with a witness.

Titoi E. Iakopo, 31; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Adran L. Francis, 36; 12 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Elie M. Woods, 20; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to intimidating a witness.

Sean I. Hall, 24; restitution to be determined, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Evan Pittenger, 21; $500 restitution, 14 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Josue L. Vieira, 31; 47 days in jail, after being found guilty of money laundering.

Brandon M. Foote, 27; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Aleana N. Bronson, 24; $850.75 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, second-degree theft.

Antonio G. Moore, 27; 106 days in jail with credit given for 106 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Eric J. Bittleston, 45; $263.82 restitution, 15 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence.

Dustin J. Mohrmann, 26; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Richard C. Howard II, 41; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Justin M. Henry, 39; 29 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Nicole R. Gustavsen, Spokane; debts of $187,168.

Lance C. and Anna C. Larson, Spokane; debts of $27,784.

Bethany A. Rennaker, Spokane Valley; debts of $62,384.

Denise E. Hargett, Liberty Lake; debts of $94,869.

Jodi Delong, Spokane; debts of $44,773.

Darryl W. Richmond, Quincy; debts of $17,980.

Wage-earner petitions

Frank A. and Deborah D. Rawley, Spokane; debts of $63,212.