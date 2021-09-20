Woman accused of DUI on Hamilton Street Bridge

A Spokane woman was cited for driving under the influence after she crashed into a barrier at the Hamilton Street exit Sunday night.

Kristina M. Slater, 33, was cited for driving under the influence after the wreck just before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Slater was driving west on Interstate 90 approaching the Hamilton Street Bridge when she hit the jersey barrier on the bridge, causing her car to land in the right hand lane, WSP said.

Slater was taken to Multicare Deaconess Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her 10-year-old passenger was uninjured.