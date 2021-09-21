Man found dead in Spokane River

A dive team recovered the body of a man Tuesday afternoon from the Spokane River on the west side of town, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Spokane police spokesperson Julie Humphreys said a person fishing near Downriver Golf Course saw the body and called 911 at 11:35 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team arrived around 2 p.m. and the team recovered the body several hours later. Humphreys said the KCSO dive team was called because the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was training Tuesday.

She said it took a while to retrieve the body because of the steep embankment on that part of the river. The Spokane Fire Department helped bring the man up the embankment.

She said police are investigating how the man died and the Spokane County Medical Examiner has yet to identify the person. He appears to be white and in his 30s.