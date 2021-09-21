The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 57° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 21, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to Spokane police Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe.

The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. on North Division Street and East North Foothills Drive.

Maplethorpe said the driver was not at fault and that he believes the pedestrian will be cited.

No additional details were available by press time Tuesday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety