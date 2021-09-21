Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle
UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 21, 2021
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to Spokane police Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe.
The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. on North Division Street and East North Foothills Drive.
Maplethorpe said the driver was not at fault and that he believes the pedestrian will be cited.
No additional details were available by press time Tuesday.
