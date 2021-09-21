By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary M. McCollum and Cayle S. Bowen, both of Spokane.

Michael J. O’Brien and Jesse K. Schwend, both of Littleton, Colorado.

Jonathan S. Rapose and Mollie A. Buelow, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth D. Harvey and Carol L. Opsal, both of Spokane.

David M. Ward and Elena M. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Shane M. Shaver and Ali N. Spencer, both of Spokane.

Trevor N. Hooker, of Athol, and Tia C. Burns, of Spokane Valley.

Ryan A. Lopez, of Rathdrum, and Randi L. Kaiser, of Spokane.

Joel Punzalan and Regina R. Borja, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. E. Welpton and Shadoe G. Chastain, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher R. Williams and Jacqueline L. Bennett, both of Spokane.

Kaydee B. Steele and Leslie A. O. Allen, both of Colbert.

Zachary M. Rice and Madasyn A. P. Conner, both of Spokane.

Benjamin D. Fry and Jeramy R. Harstad, both of Spokane Valley.

Cole L. Kistner and Gabriella E. Gruen, both of Spokane Valley.

Bradley T. Trancygier and Macey J. Bushman, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor D. Ducharme and Rebecca L. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Derek W. Green and Victoria L. Hendrickson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Garman, Kenneth L. and Shane N.

Cachu, Vincent A. and Carmen M.

Downing, Mark W. and Smith, Crystal L.

Mease, Jason R. and Shannon J.

Finn, Paul J. and Kerry A.

Davis, Kayla R. and Andrew A.

Pace, Corey A. and Hall, Alisson D.

Wilson, Kirsten G. and Brandon G.

Cantrell, Amanda L. and Richard S.

Legal separations granted

Gallucci, Marcia A. and John V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Joseph M. Elerding, 31; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Karene Youngrunningcrane, 31; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

James W. Carson, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ruben A. Aparicio, 21; $15 fine, 142 days in jail with credit given for 142 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

John M. Robinson, 34; $15 fine, 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Faith M. Huckaby, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run unattended vehicle.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Casey B. Davis, 35; $500 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Riley D. Smith, 31; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months probation, physical control, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and two counts of first-degree driving with suspended license.

Damon Z. Trinkle, 31; $1,245.50 fine, 184 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

David W. Taylor, 29; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, first-degree driving with license suspended.

Kenley A. Prince, 34; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, obstruction of law enforcement officer.