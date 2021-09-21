Water Cooler: Fall family story time

Celebrate the arrival of fall by huddling up for a family story time. Here are a few books you can try.

After reading, you can discuss what fall activities and traditions you are most excited for this year.

“You’re My Little Pumpkin Pie,” by Natalie Marshall – A die-cut with chunky board book pages to offer interactive features along with a heartwarming story populated by cute Halloween-themed characters. Infants to age 2.

“Touch and Feel Fall: Scholastic Early Learners,” by Scholastic – Fun textures and vivid visuals offer an interactive experience to guide young learners through all the aspects of fall, such as colorful trees, falling leaves and baskets full of apple harvests. Infants to age 2.

“The Busy Little Squirrel,” by Nancy Tafuri – This classic board book captures the natural and enchanting aspects of autumn. The reader follows a squirrel, who is so busy preparing for winter that he does not have time to nibble with the mice or to hop with the frogs. Read to find out if squirrel ever slows down. Ages 1-4.

“Tractor Mac Harvest Time,” by Billy Steers – A wonderful read for kids who love big rigs and machinery. Follow Tractor Mac as he helps his friend Small Fred pull the Pumpkin Picking Festival visitors along for a hayride. Ages 1-4

“Apples and Pumpkins,” written by Anne Rockwell and illustrated by Lizzy Rockwell – A little girl spends the day with her parents picking apples and searching for the perfect pumpkin at their local farm. After selecting their favorite pumpkin, the family returns home to carve a grinning jack-o’-lantern to guard the door come Halloween night. Ages 4-8.

“Too Many Pumpkins,” written by Linda White and illustrated by Megan Lloyd – Having grown up eating far too much pumpkin, Rebecca Estelle now has deep disdain for the orange squash. One day, a truck spills a few pumpkins into her yard, so she smashes them to bits as quickly as she can. What Rebecca doesn’t realize is that she has just scattered pumpkin seeds all over her yard. Ages 4-8.

“Little Critter: The Fall Festival,” written and illustrated by Mercer Mayer – Not a year goes by that Little Critter and his family don’t attend the beloved fall festival in Critterville. It has their favorite fall activities, like taking hayrides, picking apples and searching the fields for the perfect pumpkin. Ages 4-8.

“Awesome Autumn: All Kinds of Fall Facts and Fun,” by Bruce Goldstone – This is the perfect book for young science and nature lovers. Goldstone uses photography to discuss, analyze and celebrate amazing things that happen to the natural world during fall. It offers plenty of hands-on activity ideas, encouraging readers to get outside, explore the world around them and make observations about what they notice throughout the fall season. Ages 4-8.

“Fall Mixed Up,” written by Robert Raczka and illustrated by Chad Cameron – A silly and fun book full of wacky mistakes in the words and the pictures that will engage and entertain young readers. This isn’t your normal book about fall activities, as the whole world seems mixed up with black cats saying “whoo” and wolves meowing instead of howling at the moon. Ages 4-10.

“Pax,” written by Sara Pennypacker and illustrated by Jon Klassen – A novel for young readers that follows Pax the fox and his friend Peter, who have been inseparable since the day they met. One day Peter gets bad news. His dad enlisted in the military, and Peter must move 300 miles away to live with his grandfather. Pax and Peter miss each other terribly as they embark on their own independent journeys. Ages 8-12.