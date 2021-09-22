Elderly man with Alzheimer’s has been found
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 22, 2021
An 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s Disease has been found, according to Spokane police Sgt. Craig Hamilton.
The Spokane Police Department and the family of Robert D. Grimes previously asked for help locating the man.
Hamilton said in a news release he was last seen walking away around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from the 1200 block of East Gordon Avenue carrying art work.
It wasn’t immediately clear where or when Grimes was found.
