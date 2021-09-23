Music calendar

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country/rock. Friday and Saturday. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

UI Music: Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Lionel Hampton School of Music jazz band and choir students. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Ben Carnahan and Michalangela – Soul/folk. Friday, 7 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 596-0887.

Darius Rucker (sold out) – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$119. (509) 481-2800.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jason Perry Band – Funk/rock/soul. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Hayden Senior Center Blue Jean Boogie – Featuring the Theresa Edwards Band, line dancing lessons, dinner catered by Ekness and a live auction. Proceeds support local seniors and community events. Saturday, 5 p.m. Greyhound Park and Events Center , 5100 W. Riverbend Road, Post Falls. $50. (208) 773-0545.

Son of Brad – Rock. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Old Dominion – Country. With Caitlyn Smith. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$109. (509) 481-2800.

Neil Diamond Night – Tribute show performed by Jack Powell. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $37-$42. (509) 227-7638.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock/outlaw country. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Sweet Rebel D – Americana. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Dangerous Type – Rock/classic rock cover band. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (509) 891-8995.

Daniel Pinilla – Jazz. With the David Larsen Quartet. Sunday, 4 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Common Ground – Acoustic rock covers. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Voodoo Church – Blues. Sunday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Porter Robinson – Electronic. With James Ivy. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $25-$40. (888) 929-7849.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Zeta – Experimental punk. With Pit and the Smokes. Monday, 9 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $10. (509) 847-1234.

Michael Angelo Batio: Speed Kills Tour – Heavy metal/progressive rock. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20 general admission; $50 general admission with meet-and-greet; $100 general admission with Speed Kills Master Class and meet-and-greet. (206) 499-9173.

WSU Faculty Artist Series: Christiano Rodrigues – On violin. An evening of music expressed through instrumental performance, poetry and visual arts. Watch in-person or on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Darren Hildebrand – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Josh Turner – Country/gospel. Tuesday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $45-$89.50. (509) 279-7000.

Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour – Rap. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (866) 468-7623.

My Morning Jacket – Alternative rock. With Durand Jones & the Indications. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $45 advance; $50 door. (888) 929-7849.

The Seshen – Alternative/R&B/rock. With Water Monster. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Don Ugly – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

WSU Orchestra Concert – Watch in-person or on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass/folk/Americana. Thursday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Beyond Wonderland – Oct.1-2. Electronic dance music. Rescheduled from June 18-19, 2021. Original tickets valid. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $798-$1,649. (509) 785-6262.

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour – Pop/rock. With Michael McDonald. Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $59.50-$199.50. (800) 325-7328.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Loudermilk – Rock. With the Ladybird Unition and Dust Moth. Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Big Phatty and the Inhalers – Blues rock. Oct. 1, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.