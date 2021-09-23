Somebody needs you: Microwave cart, baby items sought

From local reports

The goal of Somebody Needs You is to match donors with the specific requests of needy Spokane residents.

The list of requests is coordinated by the Volunteers of America in cooperation with recognized social service agencies in Spokane. If you have an item to donate, please contact the social service agency directly. Donors who can deliver items are especially appreciated. If someone you know needs help, contact a local social service agency provider.

• A single mother with a 1-year-old child seeks a microwave cart. Contact Gretchen Smith with the Parent-Child Assistance Program at (509) 979-2878.

• A family with four children needs an infant car seat, a diaper bag, baby hats, mittens, socks, double stroller, Baby Magic lotion and body wash. Contact Natalie Wagner, New Horizon Care Centers’ Parent-Child Assistance Program, at (509) 979-0112.