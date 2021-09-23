Things to do in Spokane Sept. 24-Oct. 1 – Shakespeare in the Park, cooking and wine classes, Michael Glatzmaier

Things to do

Ari Shaffir – Standup comedian, podcaster and actor featuring in the Netflix special “Double Negative.” Shaffir recently finished three seasons as the host and co-creator of Comedy Central’s weekly storytelling series “This Is Not Happening.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 318-9998.

Predictable – Combining humans and technology for a night of improv dictated by audience suggestions and the whims of a predictive algorithm. Rated for general audiences. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Michael Glatzmaier – Improvised musical comedy where every song is created on the spot based on audience suggestion and interaction. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 930-1514.

Virtual theater: “Squeamish” – Sharon, an Upper West Side shrink, longtime recovering alcoholic and world-class hemophobe, finds herself in the South Plains of Texas – off her psychotropic drugs – after her nephew’s sudden death. “Squeamish” is a grotesque tale of phobia and compulsion, a minimalist work of psychological horror about craving what terrifies us most. Directed by Lisa Edwards and starring Dana Sammond. Available to stream Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Broadway-on-Demand. Visit stagelefttheater.org/tickets for tickets and details.

Greek Festival – Grab-and-go orders of baklava, koulourakia, kourambiethes, gyros, loukaniko sausage, loukoumades and Greek fries available with limited outdoor seating. Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St. (509) 328-9310.

Fyzical Open House and Complimentary Fall-risk Screenings – Screenings include a questionnaire followed by various balance activities. During the exam, a patient’s balance, flexibility, strength and endurance are evaluated through a brief series of exercises and activities. Call to schedule a screening. Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center, 910 N. Washington St. Free. (509) 568-3900.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Hearts of Gold Parade (canceled) – Part of the Valleyfest celebration to recognize those in the Spokane Valley who give back to the community. Parade starts on Sprague Avenue between North University Road and North Pines Road. For more information or to register, visit valleyfest.org/hearts-of-gold-parade. Friday, 7 p.m. Free.

32nd Annual Valleyfest (canceled) – Saturday and Sunday, open at 10:30 a.m. both days. Community event with booths, sports and family activities. Visit valleyfest.org for details or email info@valleyfest.org. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Apple Harvest Stamp Show – Free parking Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 922-3433.

Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour – Featuring ceramics, paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, fiber arts, woodworkings and more from local artists. Showing at five separate venues: Denise Steen Gallery, Vistoria Brace Gallery, Gina Freuen Gallery, Jill Smith Gallery and Collista Krens Gallery. Visit littlespokanestudios.com for more information. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission.

Wine Class: Autumn Beckons – Wines to thrill the palate and warm the blood. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18 to 35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

The StockPulse Silver Symposium – A mining and investment conference with more than 50 leading resource and mining companies. Schedule private one-on-one meetings with company CEOs and expert speakers. Precious metal dealers will be on-site. Participate in the Booth Crawl Bingo and win prizes. Monday, 8:30 a.m. 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 818-9444.

Cooking Class: Mexico City With Chef Columba – Learn to make Mexico City’s famous tacos al pastor, a taco of citrus and chili-marinated pork topped with caramelized pineapple and salsa verde. Monday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Effective Communication Strategies” – Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Tuesday, Noon-1 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Cooking Class: A Evening in France With Chef Patricia – Make tartare de tomates heirloom seasoned with a shallot dressing and topped with savory cheese and fresh herbs ice cream as a starter. For the entree, prepare poulet barquaise. For dessert, make a huckleberry clafoutis, a reinterpretation of the French cherry clafoutis. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

“The Cold Millions” With Jess Walter – A celebration event of the launch of the paperback edition of “The Cold Millions” with author Jess Walter in conversation with Shawn Vestal. Pre-order of the book in paperback or purchase of a ticket is required to attend. Ten percent of all sales go to the Spokane Public Library Foundation. Proof of vaccination required. Tuesday, 7 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. $17. (509) 444-5300.

Danny Duncan: World Tour – YouTube personality, sketch comedian, prankster and vlogger. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$100. (866) 468-7623.

Who’s Who in the LatinX Ethnic Community? – Olga Lucia Herrera discusses how Latinos/Hispanics label themselves and how ethnic labels have changed over time. This program celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Dry Bar Comedy Live – Featuring Alex Velluto, Steve Soelberg, Jordan Makin and Tyler Boeh. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 318-9998.

Jeremy Piven – Comedian known for his regular appearance on the CBS series “Wisdom of the Crowd.” Piven is widely known as movie agent Ari Gold” in the hit HBO series “Entourage,” which aired for eight seasons and won Piven three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Oct. 1 and 2, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$60. (509) 318-9998.