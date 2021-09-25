Difference makers: Linebacker tandem leads Utes’ staunch defense

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

T.J. Pledger

The junior running back, an Oklahoma transfer, sparked the Utes after halftime and wound up making the two best plays of the day for Utah’s offense. He didn’t play in the first half, then came off the bench to log 117 yards on 10 carries. He burst through a big hole in the middle of WSU’s defensive line for a 59-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, and with about nine minutes to play, ripped a 20-yard scoring scamper that put the Utes on top 17-13.

Ron Stone Jr.

WSU’s junior edge-rusher had arguably his strongest performance in a Cougar uniform, logging three tackles for loss and one sack – he exploded past his blocker on the Utes’ first play of the second half and rocked Utah quarterback Cam Rising, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Christian Mejia. The Cougars scored two plays later to take a 13-7 lead.

Karene Reid/ Devin Lloyd

The Utes have one of the best linebacking tandems in the country in Reid and Lloyd, both of whom were in on multiple stops and momentum-changing plays. They combined for 23 tackles, four TFLs and two sacks. Reid picked off Coug quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the red zone on WSU’s second drive of the game. Lloyd made a spectacular interception in the third quarter, reading a screen play and darting into the backfield, then tipping Guarantano’s pass up in the air and to himself.