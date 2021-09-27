Pullman shooting suspect claims self-defense; victim reportedly his roommate

A man suspected of shooting and killing one person and critically injured a Washington State University Football player at a party early Saturday told police he was “jumped” and responded by pulling out his concealed gun.

George M. Harris III, 23, is jailed on suspicion of second degree assault hours after the shooting Saturday morning. His mother said in court Monday morning that Harris and the dead man, Liban Barre, were roommates. Friends described the incident as a terrible accident.

Police responded to a noise complaint at 1215 NE Myrtle Street when they heard gunshots coming from NE Lybecker Road, one street over and just blocks from WSU’s campus, according to court documents.

Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Liban Barre on the ground with gunshot wounds. Standing over him was Harris who told officers on scene that the 9mm Glock 19 on the ground next to Barre was his, according to police reports.

As officers render aid to Barre, people walked up and told them another person had been shot and was down the street, according to court documents.

Officers located WSU wide receiver Brandon Gray, 22, shot and injured in the parking lot at 1235 NE Lybecker Road.

Both men men were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was flown to a Providence Sacred Heart in critical condition. He was in stable condition by late saturday according to football coach, Nick Rolovich.

Gray, a redshirt junior, had not traveled to Utah with the football team for their game Saturday, a common occurrence for team member who are unlikely to play.

Harris told police on scene that he was jumped and quickly pulled out his concealed gun and began “popping shots” and they shot back, according to court documents. Harris had a visible laceration to his head and was bleeding, officers said. Police did not ascertain who Harris believed to have jumped him as his friends pulled at him to stop him from speaking with police.

Later, just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Harris came down to the Pullman Police Department lobby and turned himself into police before asking for an attorney, according to court documents.

Police spoke to his father, George Harris II, who told police his son had called him earlier that night . The father said his son told him he was jumped and that he was “shooting in the dark,” according to court documents.

After speaking with Harris’ father, police arrested him for second degree assault.

At his first appearance Monday morning, Harris’ attorney said there “appears to be self defense issues” with the case.

Harris’ mother, Tina Hendrix, echoed that statement.

“He was honestly defending himself,” she told the court.

Hendrix told the court her son is a good kid. He was set to graduate in December and already has a job lined up. Barre was his roomate, she added. Harris was involved in a bar fight in 2019 but was not charged for the incident and considered the victim.

Harris’ other roomate Jonathan Gonzalez told the court the shooting was an accident.

“George (Harris III) is not a threat… it was a terrible accident,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is considered a witness to the incident, according to the prosecutor.

Harris’ bond was set at $10,000.