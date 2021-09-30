Prep roundup: Kelsie Delp paces North Central volleyball over Ferris in league opener

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

North Central 3, Ferris 1: Kelsie Delp had 12 kills, four aces and two blocks and the Wolfpack (6-0, 1-0) defeated the Saxons (2-4, 0-1) 25-14, 13-25, 25-17, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Brenna Houk recorded 19 assists and Megan Todd added 26 digs for NC. Kira Felchlin notched 23 assists for Ferris.

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Madison Zorn had 22 assists and the visiting Panthers (5-2, 1-0) defeated the Bears (2-4, 0-1) 25-18, 25-8, 25-17 in a GSL match. Emily Hutchinson added seven kills for Mead. Robyn White had 10 kills and three blocks for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ridgeline 2: Ellie DeAndre had 22 kills and 27 digs and the Tigers (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (3-2, 0-1) 18-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 16-14 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Rogers 3, St. George 2: Gabby Harkness had 29 assists, nine aces and 17 digs and the Pirates (2-2) beat the visiting Dragons (0-2) in a nonleague match.

Lakeside 3, University 2: Jessica Stires had 12 kills and the Eagles (7-0) defeated the Titans (1-7) 25-15. 25-11, 25-17 in a nonleague match. Jade Christianson added 30 assists and Maniko Patterson notched 25 digs for Lakeside. Gretchen Drews recorded 15 digs and 12 assists for U-Hi.

Newport 3, Riverside 1: Madi Bradbury had 14 kills and the visiting Grizzlies (2-5, 2-4) downed the Rams (1-4, 0-4) 10-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 in Northeast A action. Sam Riggles led Riverside with 11 kills and seven blocks.

Deer Park 3, Colville 0: Ruby Envolsen had eight kills and the Stags (5-3, 3-3) beat visiting Colville (3-5, 2-4) 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 in a Northeast A match. McKenna Reggear had 10 digs for Colville.

Freeman 3, Medical Lake 0: Ashley Boswell had nine kills and six aces and the Scotties (6-1, 5-1) defeated the visiting Cardinals (3-3, 3-3) 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 in a Northeast A league match. Olivia Campbell recorded 21 digs and Abbie Amend added 15 assists for Freeman. Amblessed Okemgbo notched seven kills, five blocks and two aces for Medical Lake.

Chewelah 3, Northwest Christian 1: Laynie Haskell had four aces and three blocks and the Cougars (4-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (2-3, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B match. Natalie George had 17 digs for Northwest Christian.

Liberty 3, Chesterton Academy 0: Ellie Denny had 17 assists and the Lancers (4-1) swept visiting Chesterton Academy (0-2) 25-10, 25-3, 25-5 in nonleague play.

Republic 3, Columbia 0: The Tigers (3-1) swept the visiting Lions (1-4) in five sets in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Cusick 3, Selkirk 0: The Panthers (4-2, 4-2) defeated the Rangers (0-4, 0-4) in a Northeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Sandpoint 0: Maicy Nelson had eleven kills and the Vikings (5-5, 2-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 in an Inland Empire League match. Hailey Wuolle added 22 assists and five aces for Coeur d’Alene.

Post Falls 3, Lake City 1: The Trojans (18-4, 7-0) beat the Timberwolves (12-3, 3-3) in an Inland Empire 5A/4A League match. Details were unavailable.

Football

Davenport 19, Asotin 0: Jayvee Fudurich scored a touchdown and rushed for 69 yards on seven carries and the Gorillas (4-1, 3-1) shut out the visiting Panthers (2-3, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Girls Soccer

East Valley 7, Rogers 0: Addison Scott scored two goals and the Knights (3-7, 2-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-8, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 5, Shadle Park 0: Gillian Simpson and Aylen Littleworth scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (8-1, 4-0) beat the Highlanders (3-6, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game. Delani Walker added two assists for West Valley.

Clarkston 5, Pullman 1: The Bantams (7-3, 3-1) defeated the Greyhounds (5-5, 2-2) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Riverside 9, Newport 0: Ashlee Clausen had two goals and one assist and the Rams (6-2, 3-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-4, 0-4) in a Northeast A game.

Freeman 11, Medical Lake 0: Makayla Werner had a hat trick with three assists and the Scotties (7-5, 5-2) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-7, 0-5) in Northeast A play.

Deer Park 12, Colville 0: Livvy Moore had four goals and two assists and the Stags (7-0, 6-0) beat visiting Colville (2-5-1, 1-4) in a Northeast A game.

Northwest Christian 1, St. George’s 0: The visiting Crusaders (4-2-1, 2-0) topped the Dragons (0-3, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene 2, Moscow 0: The Vikings (6-6-0, 5-4) defeated the Bears (2-8-1, 2-5) in an Inland Empire 5A league game. Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 6, Post Falls 1: The Bengals (7-5-0) beat the visiting Trojans (1-9-1, 1-6) in an Inland Empire League game. Details were unavailable.

Sandpoint 8, Lakeland 0: The Bulldogs (10-0-0, 6-0) beat the Hawks (1-10-0, 0-6) in an Inland Empire League game. Sandpoint clinched IEL 5A/4A regular season title.

Timberlake 1, St. Maries 0: The visiting Hawks (8-4-0, 6-2) blanked the Lumberjacks (0-8-1, 0-8) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 1, Priest River 0: The visiting Panthers (12-0-0, 9-0) won by forfeit over the Spartans (3-6-1, 1-4) in an Intermountain League game.

Slowpitch

Lewis and Clark 11, Rogers 10: Olivia Boures homered and doubled among four hits with three RBIs and the visiting Tigers (5-5, 2-3) defeated the Pirates (3-9, 2-4) in a GSL game.

Shadle Park 4, Ridgeline 1: Alex Bell drove in two runs in a three-run third inning and the Highlanders (5-7, 3-3) defeated the visiting Falcons (3-8, 2-4) in a GSL game. Mikyla Adams-Smith hit the first home run in Ridgeline school history.

Ferris 28, North Central 2: Anna Kehoe went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four RBIs and four runs and the Saxons (7-4, 5-2) downed the Wolfpack (0-10, 0-6) in a GSL game. Bella Cook and Abby Colton drove in four apiece while Donyelle Strauss scored four times.

University 11, Gonzaga Prep 1: Carly Bippes had three hits with three runs and the Titans (9-1, 4-1) topped the Bullpups (2-8, 1-6) in a GSL game. Katie Travis added three hits and Maliya Mann drove in a pair for U-Hi.

Mead 10, Cheney 9: Campbell Brose ripped a two-out, walk-off double and the Panthers (10-1, 5-1) edged the visiting Blackhawks (7-3, 5-1) in GSL game. Brose finished 3 for 5 with two doubles. Cheney’s Pyper Cagle went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Central Valley 24, East Valley 2: The Bears (6-4, 4-1) downed the Knights (2-8, 0-7) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Post Falls 3, Lewiston 0: The Trojans (4-9-0, 3-6-0) edged the visiting Bengals (6-7-0, 3-6-0) in an Inland Empire League game. Details unavailable.

Sandpoint 3, Lakeland 0: The Bulldogs (7-4-0, 6-2-0) beat the Hawks (0-10-2, 0-7-1) in an Inland Empire League game. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 1, St. Maries 0: The Tigers (9-2-2, 8-1-1) topped the Lumberjacks (4-8-0, 3-8-0) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 1, Priest River 0: The visiting Panthers (7-1-2, 6-1-1) won by forfeit over the Spartans (3-3-0, 2-2-0) in an Intermountain League game.