Self-dubbed finest comic from Ferris High to make his debut at Spokane Comedy Club

Ryan McComb is certain that he is the finest comedian to ever graduate from Ferris High School. “I believe that’s true,” McComb said. “I can’t think of any comics who ever graduated from Ferris.”

The Chase Middle School and Franklin Elementary alumnus believes he might be the funniest guy from the South Hill. McComb, who will make his debut as a headliner Friday at the Spokane Comedy Club, is also certain that he’s even more amusing than his father, fellow standup Ken McComb.

“I’m better at comedy than he ever was,” McComb quipped.

What parent doesn’t want their child to eclipse their accomplishments? But what parent wants their child to become a comedian? “My dad did,” McComb said. “He helped me just by exposing me to comedy. I remember being with my dad when he opened for Brian Regan. He would bring home comedy CDs, and it inspired me.”

McComb, 29, will bring his reality to the stage. Expect bits about his dad. “It’s great growing up with a dad who didn’t have his life together,” McComb said. “Stop yelling at me, Dad, you’re about to miss the bus!”

Truth is often stranger than fiction, which McComb will illustrate when he waxes about a break-in at his mother’s South Hill home last year. “It’s a wild story,” McComb said. “I got the guy’s email address. He was there all day, and he logged in on his Facebook and his email autofilled. He’s in jail now.

“At the end of the show, I might give out his email address, or if I’m ambitious, I’ll sell beer koozies with the guy’s email address.”

McComb hits the road occasionally on weekends to showcase at comedy clubs across the country. “In Boston, I was fascinated by how the cemeteries with revolutionary war heroes from 1776 are right next to Dunkin Donuts,” McCombs said.

“ ‘Hey, let’s meet at the Dunkin Donuts by the cemetery with the revolutionary war heroes.’ It’s fascinating being in some cities and I’m the only white guy, which is a lot different than what I experience here in Spokane.”

Speaking of McComb’s hometown, unlike some native entertainers, he plans to stay. “Spokane is a phenomenal city,” McComb said. “The coolest thing is that a city this size has an A-list comedy club. My dad didn’t have this. I remember him playing a room in the Quality Inn downtown before there was a Spokane Comedy Club.

“I love it there. I’m at the club pretty often hosting. I do what is needed. I can do clean. I can do dirty. I do it here. I’ll do whatever they ask me to do there.”

Well, everything except the Dope Show, which is when comics get high before performing. “I thought, ‘Yeah, I’ll do this show for $50, but apparently marijuana gives me massive panic attacks,” McComb said. “I took one puff of weed, and I had a massive attack. I thought I peed my pants onstage. I had a weird, distinct form of stage fright.”

McComb will play it straight while headlining, and his father will perform before his son hits the stage. “It’s going to be so cool,” McComb said. “He’ll do a spot. It’ll be awesome. I’ll be anxious performing, but the great thing is that I’ll feel validated, which is an amazing feeling.”