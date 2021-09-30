The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police say 11-year-old girl reported missing found safe at relative’s home

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 30, 2021

Jerilynn Guthrie, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021 from the area of Normandie Street and Francis Avenue.  (Courtesy of the Spokane Police Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
The 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday and was last seen in north Spokane was found safe Thursday morning.

Spokane Police Department Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said members of the family found Jerrilynn Guthrie at a family member’s house.

S-R reporter Garrett Cabeza contributed to this article. 

