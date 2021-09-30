Spokane police say 11-year-old girl reported missing found safe at relative’s home
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 30, 2021
The 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday and was last seen in north Spokane was found safe Thursday morning.
Spokane Police Department Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said members of the family found Jerrilynn Guthrie at a family member’s house.
S-R reporter Garrett Cabeza contributed to this article.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.