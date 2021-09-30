Washington State defense benefiting from Ron Stone Jr.’s lively character and spirited play

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Since his younger days, Ron Stone Jr. has “always talked a lot.”

“That’s how I developed my style of leadership,” said Washington State’s standout junior edge rusher, whose voice sometimes sounds a bit hoarse – probably because he uses it so much.

Cougars defenders would do well to listen up, considering Stone has become one of the team’s most compelling players.

Stone describes himself as “loud” and “energetic,” and WSU is benefiting from his lively disposition and spirited play.

His performance was a bright spot in the Cougars’ 24-13 loss to Utah last weekend in Salt Lake City. Stone tallied six tackles – three for loss – a sack and forced a fumble.

His energy was contagious for a Cougs defense that collected three takeaways and put together what Stone called its most complete game of the season. After any of his several impressive plays, Stone could be seen bounding around the field and invigorating his sideline.

“I’m going to get in your face like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ ” he said Wednesday after practice. “I have the ability to be serious and be real stern, but I like to be more energetic and uplifting.

“If you have one guy getting hyped for one play, then someone else can be like, ‘Let’s all get hyped,’ ” Stone continued, explaining how his exuberant character can influence his teammates. “Now, you got the whole defense going crazy.”

WSU hopes Stone’s pep will translate to more defensive highlights when the Cougs meet Pac-12 adversary Cal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Berkeley .

Defensive assistant Mark Banker was asked Monday to talk about Stone’s impact early this season. The second-year WSU safeties coach said, “I wish R.J. was here right now,” so Banker could tell the fourth-year Coug of his amusing first impressions.

“He drove me crazy when I first came here,” Banker said. “Just always talking. It was upbeat, it was always positive, but it was loud.

“But you know what? He’s grown on me. Not only grown on me, I love the guy.”

In Banker’s experience – he’s been coaching football since 1979 – a boisterous player might be trying to hide his insecurities. For Stone, that’s not the case. He’s naturally chirpy.

“He was consistent,” Banker said. “Sometimes, for me, I see athletes that talk a lot, and it’s because they’re not confident and they’re nervous, or anxious, or whatever. But no, it’s just him. He’s very gregarious with his personality. He’s a good team player.”

“He makes guys laugh,” cornerback Chau Smith-Wade said. “He makes you comfortable that you’re on this team.”

Stone’s vibrant qualities stem from a “really competitive” and “really energetic” family full of athletes.

His father, Ron, played 13 NFL seasons with four teams as an offensive tackle. One of his two older sisters, Ronika, is a former University of Oregon volleyball star and the program’s all-time leader in career hitting percentage and block assists. His other sister, Ronna, threw shot put and discus for the Ducks’ track and field team.

“My mom (Roxanne), she’s got a lot of energy. Anyone that ever meets her is like, ‘Oh, I see where he gets it from,’ ” said Stone, who was raised in San Jose, California.

“I grew up in high energy, and I kept it going. I’ve always been super cheerful and excited to be places. I think I was kind of born with that mindset.”

Stone has been a relatively productive pass-rusher for the Cougs since his redshirt freshman season in 2019, when he started two games and recorded 31 stops and 2.5 sacks. He started three of WSU’s four games last season and ended up with 13 tackles, two for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

But this year, Stone “really upped his game,” edge coach A.J. Cooper noted last week.

“He shows up a lot more,” Cooper said. “He’s a lot more explosive. He changed his body. He’s a much bigger factor than he was, and he started to become more of a leader.”

Stone is second on the team this season with 20 tackles and first with 4.5 for loss. He has added two quarterback pressures and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus graded Stone earlier this week as the Pac-12’s fifth-most efficient defender in 2021.

“I guess I’m doing something right,” Stone said.

“I’d say I’m pretty well-rounded, just in the sense that I’m physical enough that I can be there in the run. … I’m athletic enough to really affect the quarterback in the pass.”

Crucial in Stone’s development has been his augmented size. In two years, he’s grown from 215 pounds to 240. Stone, who stands 6-foot-3, can more effectively “lean on” offensive linemen and “finish plays different ways because of more weight, and being able to have more power.”

He provided an example midway through the second quarter against the Utes. WSU sent out its four-edge set on a third-and-6, so Stone lined up inside – across from Utah left guard Keaton Bills, who had a 73-pound advantage.

Yet Stone got leverage and steadily pushed Bills back, then shed his blocker and wrapped up Utes quarterback Cameron Rising for a sack.

Stone exhibited his speed on the first snap of the second half, zipping into the backfield off the left edge and pummeling Utes running back Micah Bernard right as he took a handoff. The ball popped out of Bernard’s grasp and WSU defensive tackle Christian Mejia recovered.

“He’s really come into his own and I hope he can continue to grow, which I’m sure he will,” Banker said. “He made a lot of plays in this last game. He really showed up.”

Second-year coach Nick Rolovich is grateful for Stone’s personality, the type of which can unite a team as it grinds through a difficult start to its season.

“I feel like I’m a lucky man to be able to be around him as a person,” Rolovich said. “He’s just got such a bright future … just who he is and what he can do in this world, as far as bringing people together.

“That you can’t buy, you can’t teach. That’s kind of an inherent ability and characteristics he got from his family. Some people just have that ability to connect with everybody and brighten up people’s days.”