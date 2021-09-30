What’s Worth Watching: ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Good Grief,’ ‘Maid,’ ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Newark’

After finally breaking down and diving headfirst into “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” a couple of months ago, I’ve realized that my life can be divided into two parts: before Lisa Vanderpump and after Lisa Vanderpump. I’m kidding … mostly.

Anyway, somewhere in the middle of the first season of “RHOBH,” I distinctly remember turning to my friend and saying, quite frankly, “Man, I could really just watch a show about Ken and Lisa running that restaurant.”

In disbelief, he turned to me and said, “Oh, Stephanie, have I got news for you.”

Enter “Vanderpump Rules,” a reality-TV series following the endless drama that plagues the famously good-looking staff of Sur, Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump’s “sexy, unique” West Hollywood restaurant. The whole show is absurd – get it? ab-SUR-d … haha – and I love it. Season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Season 1-8 are available on Peacock.

And once you’ve gotten your “reality” fix, here are a few more films and series making their streaming premieres this week.

‘Good Grief’ (2021)

Sisters Ellie and Gwen Goode have their work cut out for them when they inherit their grandfather’s small-town funeral home in New Zealand. Suddenly closer to death on a daily basis than they thought they’d ever be, Ellie and Gwen learn to deal with their own problems as they grow accustomed to comforting grieving family members. A dark but often heartwarming comedy, “Good Grief” is available on Sundance Now.

‘Maid’ (2021)

Based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir of the same name, “Maid” follows a young single mother (Margaret Qualley) who, after escaping an abusive relationship, finds work as a housekeeper. Adapted into a 10-episode miniseries by “Orange Is the New Black” writer Molly Smith Metzler and produced by John Wells and Margot Robbie, “Maid” is available on Netflix.

‘Free Guy’ (2021)

Making its digital debut after premiering in theaters last month, “Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who suddenly discovers that he’s a background character in an open-world video game. With his newly realized free will, Guy decides to become the hero of his own story. “Free Guy” is available on Disney+.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ (2021)

Taking on his late father’s iconic role, Michael Gandolfini stars as a young Tony Soprano in this prequel to the popular, award-winning and long-running HBO drama series. “The Many Saints of Newark” follows Tony as he learns from the man who made him, his mentor Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). “The Many Saints of Newark” is in theaters and available on HBO Max.