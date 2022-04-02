The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 42° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Spokane rallies to defeat Vancouver

UPDATED: Sat., April 2, 2022

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Vancouver scored two goals in the first period, but Spokane rallied and scored five unanswered in a 5-2 Western Hockey League win Saturday.

Ty Cheveldayoff scored two goals, including the game-tying one with 3:12 remaining in the second period, to give the Chiefs (21-37-4-1) their second consecutive win. Spokane is trying to move into a playoff spot with five games remaining in the WHL season.

Jaden Lipinski scored the first two goals for the Giants (23-34-4-0) in a 2-minute span of the first period.

Chase Bertholet struck back for the Chiefs with 14:15 remaining in the second period, followed by Cheveldayoff’s tying goal.

Nick McCarry scored the go-ahead goal with 15:57 left in the game. Cheveldayoff added insurance and Graham Sward scored an empty-netter in the final 20 seconds.

Spokane is tied with Prince George at 47 points, three behind Vancouver and Victoria in the Western Conference standings.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.