Spokane rallies to defeat Vancouver

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Vancouver scored two goals in the first period, but Spokane rallied and scored five unanswered in a 5-2 Western Hockey League win Saturday.

Ty Cheveldayoff scored two goals, including the game-tying one with 3:12 remaining in the second period, to give the Chiefs (21-37-4-1) their second consecutive win. Spokane is trying to move into a playoff spot with five games remaining in the WHL season.

Jaden Lipinski scored the first two goals for the Giants (23-34-4-0) in a 2-minute span of the first period.

Chase Bertholet struck back for the Chiefs with 14:15 remaining in the second period, followed by Cheveldayoff’s tying goal.

Nick McCarry scored the go-ahead goal with 15:57 left in the game. Cheveldayoff added insurance and Graham Sward scored an empty-netter in the final 20 seconds.

Spokane is tied with Prince George at 47 points, three behind Vancouver and Victoria in the Western Conference standings.