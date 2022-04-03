Business Beat

Banking

Tristan Weeks has been hired as Numerica Credit Union’s assistant vice president for product management, overseeing the development of new and existing products. Weeks has been in the financial industry for more than 15 years, previously working as the senior product manager at STCU.

Darren Proszek has been promoted to Numerica Credit Union’s assistant vice president of credit administration. Proszek will oversee underwriting, portfolio administration and processing teams, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the role.

Sierra Kellogg has been hired as assistance vice president of home loan center operations for Numerica Credit Union. Kellogg has more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a processing manager at Caliber Home Loans.

Mark Beardsley has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer for Numerica Credit Union, working as an adviser and partner to commercial members in North Idaho. Beardsley brings more than 35 years of experience to the role, previously working at Northwest Bank in Coeur d’ Alene.

Education

Jeff Louissaint and Ingrid Rivera have been hired as school-based advisers for the College Success Foundation in Spokane. Louissaint and Rivera will work at Rogers High School and North Central High School, respectively.

Law

Courtney B. Whitten has been hired as an associate attorney for Winston & Cashatt. Whitten focuses on criminal defense and civil litigation cases. As a Gonzaga University School of Law alumna, Whitten has been working in the Spokane area since 2017.

Honors

Ryan Yahne has been appointed to the 2022 Associated Builders and Contractors of the Inland Pacific Board of Directors. Yahne is a founding partner of Piskel Yahne Kovarik PLLC, a Spokane-based law firm, focusing on construction, real estate and business litigation.

Mary Charbonneau received the spirit of caring award, designed to recognize associates at Edward Jones who exemplify the values and spirit of giving back. Charbonneau works as the senior branch office administrator and has been with Edward Jones for more than 26 years.

Kevin Curtis has been named the 2022 recipient of the Smithmoore Meyers Professionalism Award from the Spokane County Bar Association. Curtis works for Winston & Cashatt .