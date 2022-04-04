On the air
UPDATED: Mon., April 4, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root
5:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN
Basketball, G League Playoffs
5 p.m.: Long Island at Delaware ESPN2
8:35 p.m.: Santa Cruz at South Bay ESPN
Soccer, UEFA Champions League
Noon: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City CBS
Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League
7 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, College
5:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Gonzaga 920-AM
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
11:55 a.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
