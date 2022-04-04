The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Mon., April 4, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root

5:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN

Basketball, G League Playoffs

5 p.m.: Long Island at Delaware ESPN2

8:35 p.m.: Santa Cruz at South Bay ESPN

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City CBS

Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League

7 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, College

5:45 p.m.: Washington St. at Gonzaga 920-AM

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

11:55 a.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

