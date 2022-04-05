Celebrate spring with the Easter egg coloring contest

Welcome spring by decorating an Easter egg for The Spokesman-Review’s coloring contest open to children ages 12 and younger. Entries will be judged by a panel of newspaper staffers who will choose winners in three divisions: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. Winners will receive a gift certificate to Mobius Discovery Center, and their entries will be printed in the newspaper on April 17. As many entries as possible will be displayed in the windows along Monroe at The Spokesman-Review.

TO ENTER: Mail your entry to The Spokesman-Review Coloring Contest, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99210, or deliver them to The S-R office at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. April 11 and cannot be returned. Be sure to attach a separate piece of paper that includes your name, address and telephone number so we can contact you if you win. Photocopies of the form are acceptable, and a copy of the form can be downloaded at spokesman.com/coloring-contest/.