Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kenneth L. Endersbe and Jacqueline K. Halvorson, both of Spokane.

Patrick A. R. T. Latkowski and Heather N. Volquardsen, both of Spokane.

Joseph B. F. Sims and Lauren E. Proteau, both of Post Falls.

Benjamin A. Parazoo and Victoria S. Reeves, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Mann and Diana W. Ousley, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas E. Eldred and Michele N. Setla, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Jeff Crutchfield, restitution of premises.

Shane Blakeley, et al. v. Avista Corporation, property damage.

Terry Gingrich v. Brian Whiteman, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Reanna S. McCole, restitution of premises.

Bobby Barnett v. Christopher Reeves, restitution of premises.

McArthur Co. v. White Services LLC, money claimed owed.

Irena Robinson v. Tiffany Jones, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Chevelle Bonnett, restitution of premises.

Home Investment Capital LLC. Chuck May, restitution of premises.

Gang Li v. Amon Veselits, restitution of premises.

B & B Providence LLC v. Casey Appleseed, restitution of premises.

Hannah Wyn v. Bank of America, complaint of damages.

Dora Berger v. Nathan D. Mead, seeking damages from motor vehicle collision.

City of Spokane v. Heirs and Devisees of the Estate of Freya H. Fow, complaint for abatement and sale of drug and chronic nuisance.

Jeanna Munch v. William Ayers, seeking damages from motor vehicle collision.

Equilus Capital Partners LLC v. Sam Adams, Spokane Shock Football et al., complaint for breach of contract.

City of Spokane Valley, NNN Development LLC, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Bhavik Sheth v. Lithia Spokane-B LLC, BMW of Spokane, STCU, et al., complaint for negligence, breach of contract, violations of the auto dealer’s act, violation of the consumer protection act, and other wrongful conduct.

Estate of Clifford Geiser, Jr., v. Nicholas Condon, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Linneus, Danielle K. and Jory R.

Kintner, Bethany M. and Alexander M.

Winkelman, Carina A. and Thomas B.

Fitzgerald, Kassandra S. and Coty R.

Myers, Brandon L. and Rudd, Hailee D.

Hauer, Aaron M. and Aimee D.

Peterson, Deborah K. and Fuson, Michael W.

Jones, Kyle A. and Tibbetts, Lindsey A.

Pernell, Jacob S. and Eunice O.

Gray, Amanda R. and Brandon X.

McMillen, Joshua R. and Mallory L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Jason S. Gustus, 39; $35.50 in restitution, 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to false statement/forgery on certificate of title.

William C. E. White, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kenneth R. Ledgerwood, 68; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Kayla J. Holden, 29; 15 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and residential burglary.

Jony Achi, 20; three months in jail with credit given for 77 days served, 12 months of probation, after second-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Tyrone W. Phillips, 37; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous weapon violation, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree theft.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Marrisa G. Alvarez-Iniguez, 24; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.