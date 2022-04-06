Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathan M. Braschayko and Laurel E. Stevens, both of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Trevor L. Ford and Venice Campbell, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shawn Lusarreta v. Laura Rothermel, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Parton-Smith, Hannah J. and Smith, Tanner R.

Wallace, Ashley S. and Lormar L.

Sanchez, Jenn and Robert D. L. Cruz, II

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tyrone Y. Pier, 50; 87 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Michael P. Price

Chad W. Vigus, 44; $5,318.02 in restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Tenika L. Elmer, 38; $1,887.96 in restitution, 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/ extenuating circumstances.

Jordan A. McElwain, 28; 12 months in prison, 9.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

David P. Neiman, 32; $1,969.11 in restitution, 12 months in prison with credit given for 241 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Shawn C. Liedle, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Audra D. Fleming, 52; 184 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of no contact order violations.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Dustin J. Kerr, 34; $418.56 in restitution, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Christine L. Logue, 38; $990.50 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James N. Melucci, 44; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Marcus Rodriguez, 22; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Victoria J. Day, 28; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Kenneth R. King, 38; 39 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months of probation, three counts of no contact order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Roy E. Bond, 57; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas D. Boren, 39; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Jonathan C. Chrusoskie, 34; 14 days in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Alexander A. Johnson, 37; 81 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Nathanael A. Lowman, 36; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Devon A. Pascal, 21; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan A. Steele, 42; 51 days in jail, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.