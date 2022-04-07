Lindsey Buckingham goes his own way at Bing Crosby Theater

It was strange catching Fleetwood Mac without Lindsey Buckingham during the band’s 2019 tour. Buckingham, who was fired from the iconic act in 2018, was an integral part of the Fleetwood Mac sound. His clever songwriting, unique guitar style and distinctive vocals transformed the band from a pedestrian blues act to Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

However, part of the issue, according to a variety of reports, is that Buckingham wanted to delay the Fleetwood Mac tour for a jaunt supporting his latest solo album. Apparently, there is much more to Buckinghan’s departure from his longtime band.

But after enduring triple-bypass surgery in 2019, Buckingham is back on the road. Buckingham, 72, who is slated to perform Saturday at Bing Crosby Theater, will deliver songs from his eponymous album, which was released in 2021, and a treasure trove of solo and Fleetwood Mac hits.

“Trouble,” “Go Insane” and “Holiday Road” are some of Buckingham’s solo tunes to reach the top 40. And then there are the Fleetwood Mac classics he crafted such as “Go Your Own Way” and “Second Hand News.”

Expect an evening of the familiar and deep cuts. The prolific Buckingham is in a good space since he doesn’t have to worry about Fleetwood Mac obligations and can focus on creating and hitting the road with his own band.