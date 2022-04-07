Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Faulty wiring caused fire in backyard dwelling

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A shed being used as a tiny home in a backyard caught fire in the early morning hours of March 30 at 3222 N. Elton Road. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation.

The residents called 911 at 4:54 a.m. when they woke up to find smoke and flames coming from the wall where the electrical panel was located, department spokeswoman Julie Happy said. The residents attempted to put the fire out themselves with a garden hose before Spokane Valley Fire Department crews arrived.

Firefighters finished putting the fire out. A resident was taken to the hospital by a family member for evaluation.

The cause of the fire was traced to improper use of multiple extension cords running from a nearby house to the structure that were wired into the shed as a permanent power source. The shed did not have proper electrical wiring or smoke detectors.

Other calls from March 28-April 3March 28: An illegal fire was reported in the 2700 block of South Adams Road at 4:15 p.m. The resident was burning a pile of debris and was advised to put the fire out.

March 29: A car versus pedestrian crash was reported in the 9500 block of East Broadway Avenue at 5:18 p.m. A vehicle fire was reported in the 5100 block of South Chapman Road. A pickup was towing a fifth wheel and both were on fire.

March 30: Paramedics were called to a motel in the 7200 block of East Trent Avenue to treat a patient with a gunshot wound at 11:46 a.m.

Saturday: A three-car crash was reported at Argonne Road and Broadway Avenue at 6:54 a.m. No one was injured, but the road remained blocked . An illegal fire was reported in the 1500 block of North Herald Road at 5:36 p.m. Crews found an unattended yard waste debris fire in the backyard. The homeowner was told the fire was illegal and asked to put it out.

Sunday: A small cooking fire was reported in the 12900 block of East 12th Avenue at 8:53 a.m. The fire was out by the time crews arrived. A car crash was reported in the 20200 block of East Lincoln Road at 3:38 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a full-sized pickup on its side and people trying to use a tractor to flip the truck upright. The windshield had a dent in the shape of a head. Bystanders said the driver had a bloody head and was given a ride back to his home. A paramedic visited the man at his home, but he refused treatment.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 384 calls the week of March 28 to April 3, including 326 calls for emergency medical services. Additional responses included 21 car crashes, a reported accident that turned out to be a man fixing his car in a parking lot, a fire alarm triggered by construction, a fire alarm triggered by smoking and a car that went through a chain link fence and came to rest leaning against a power pole.