Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taliesen F. Weisenburger and Kara M. Rodgers, both of Spokane.

Jared R. Haine and Elizabeth V. Posheyko, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Lawther and Taylor D. Sheehan, both of Spokane.

Shawn L. Taylor and Chloe J. Wulffert, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher P. Hood and Caitlin M. Blechschmidt, both of Spokane.

Sean W. Aiken and Madeline N. Tuflija, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert Barros v. Aaron Maxey, restitution of premises.

Yvette Benavidez v. Washington State Department of Transportation, complaint for damages for wrongful death, for survival action and for loss of consortium.

Lesli Ashley v. Timber Construction LLC, complaint.

Sherri L. Wagemann v. Robert J. Steele, restitution of premises.

Amiyah M. Young v. Vincente N. Casarez, Jr., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Judy C. Wright v. Ryan Reynolds, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Domreis, David and Michelle

Vandeventer, Karissa R. and Jeffrey C.

Manley, Traci K. and Laura E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jeremiah H. Storer, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

David A. Shults, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty to resisting arrest.

Judge John O. Cooney

Jay M. Hill, 28; 91 days in jail with credit given for 91 days, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Joseph Morris, 31; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

James M. Bodam, 45; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Daggon A. D. Chaska, 29; 90 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license, physical control and reckless driving.

Edwin Conte, 56; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Paul S. Damasceno, 34; $350 fine, 59 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Heather J. Deserley, 33; 13 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Leah F. Dimico, 36; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Matthew D. Leander, 41; four days in jail, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan L. Pierce, 29; 15 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Stephen L. Pietro, 39; five days of community service, malicious mischief.

Garrett A. Stensgar, 28; 13 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cody J. Willet, 28; 10 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Monica C. York, 37; $1,245 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Danielee K. Zurcher, 21; 17 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.