Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Isaiah M. Willis and Jacquelyn T. N. Conley, both of Spokane.

Jermal J. Joe and Brandie E. Thacker, both of Spokane.

Charles A. Cummings and Melissa L. Avila, both of Cheney.

Andy D. Lumsden and Markelle A. Burton, both of Spokane.

Tyler D. O’Donnell and Amanda A. Janni, both of Spokane.

Mitchell C. Newman and Brytney D. Newman, both of Deer Park.

Michael C. Bolme and Ansley M. Sego, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Taylor A. McAlister, of Spokane Valley, and Holly M. Becker, of Colbert.

Wylie C. Counts and Mallory F. Lindsey, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cities Insurance Association of Washington, et al., v. Avista Corporation, complaint for damages.

Matthew Tschirgi v. Liberty Mutual, Compass Construction Inc., complaint for damages.

Munique Venegas v. Jacob Jepsen, seeking damages for injuries from vehicle collision.

Dee J. and Mary A. McGonigle v. Michael J. Moloney, complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kenneth L. Young, 41; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Garrett A. Stensgar, 28; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Robert T. Jensen, 39; 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jason H. Ellsworth, 42; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rebecca L. Taylor, 32; 35 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Travis R. Bodak, 43; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, no valid operating license without identification.

Gaurab Chand, 29; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Tyler J. Drohan, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Laron D. Mason, 33; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Carma N. Blalock, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Keith M. Defilippis, 30; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jayden J. Basden, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless driving.

Jeremy M. Beck, 33; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Alex M. Jones, 35; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Vivika T. J. Caldwell, 32; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John F. Remington, 62; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Donna Wilson

John N. Boyd, 32; three days in jail, harassment.

Dalton L. Marker, 30; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Corey J. Adolph, 45; 308 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jason H. Ellsworth, 42; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jason R. Senter, 44; 347 days in jail with credit given for 346 days served, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.