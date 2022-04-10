Business beat

Advertising

Lance Wika has been hired at Hatch Advertising as a digital marketer. Wika recently graduated from Western Washington University after attending Mt. Spokane High School.

Banking

Numerica Credit Union recently announced additions to staff and a promotion.

Joy Drake has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Drake has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a vice president, SBA loan officer for Columbia Bank.

Kristi Hagen has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Hagen has more than 35 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as the senior vice president and commercial team lead for Wells Fargo.

Brennan Floyd has been hired as a private banking relationship officer. Floyd has more than 14 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as the vice president of commercial lending at State Bank Northwest.

Jody Azevedo has been promoted to assistant vice president of retail business lending and member relationships at Numerica Credit Union. Azevedo has been with Numerica for 18 years, previously working as assistant vice president of community development and impact.

Engineering

Diana Hollis has been hired at ALLWEST as a project assistant in its Hayden office. Hollis has more than 30 years in the industry, previously working at H20 Well Service as its assistant bookkeeper.