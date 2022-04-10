Business beat
Sun., April 10, 2022
Advertising
Lance Wika has been hired at Hatch Advertising as a digital marketer. Wika recently graduated from Western Washington University after attending Mt. Spokane High School.
Banking
Numerica Credit Union recently announced additions to staff and a promotion.
Joy Drake has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Drake has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a vice president, SBA loan officer for Columbia Bank.
Kristi Hagen has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Hagen has more than 35 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as the senior vice president and commercial team lead for Wells Fargo.
Brennan Floyd has been hired as a private banking relationship officer. Floyd has more than 14 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as the vice president of commercial lending at State Bank Northwest.
Jody Azevedo has been promoted to assistant vice president of retail business lending and member relationships at Numerica Credit Union. Azevedo has been with Numerica for 18 years, previously working as assistant vice president of community development and impact.
Engineering
Diana Hollis has been hired at ALLWEST as a project assistant in its Hayden office. Hollis has more than 30 years in the industry, previously working at H20 Well Service as its assistant bookkeeper.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.