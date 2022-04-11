On the air
UPDATED: Mon., April 11, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root
6:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco TBS
Basketball, NBA Play-In
4 p.m.: Eastern Conference: Cleveland at Brooklyn TNT
6:30 p.m.: Western Conference: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas ESPN
Soccer, Men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid CBS
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas at Cruz Azul FS1
Soccer, Women’s
4 p.m.: International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (follows Mariners) 700-AM
All events subject to change
