Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Mon., April 11, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox Root

6:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco TBS

Basketball, NBA Play-In

4 p.m.: Eastern Conference: Cleveland at Brooklyn TNT

6:30 p.m.: Western Conference: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas ESPN

Soccer, Men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid CBS

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas at Cruz Azul FS1

Soccer, Women’s

4 p.m.: International Friendly: United States vs. Uzbekistan 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Chicago White Sox 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob (follows Mariners) 700-AM

All events subject to change

