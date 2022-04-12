Court documents say man hit in hip, leg during early morning northeast Spokane shooting

The man who was shot twice early Saturday morning in northeast Spokane allegedly threw a large object at Daniel A. Utter’s car before Utter shot the man in the hip and leg, according to court documents.

Danny L. Parkins Jr. was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, the documents said. He was in serious but stable condition Saturday, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Utter was arrested shortly after the shooting and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

He remained in jail Tuesday night on a $100,000 bond.

A witness, who said she has been “seeing” Utter, said Utter dropped her off at 2924 E. Queen Ave. and she ran inside, according to court records. She told police she heard yelling out front followed by four gunshots.

She ran outside to see Parkins in the front yard with gunshot wounds and Utter had left the area, she said in documents.

The witness said Utter has a black semi-automatic pistol with four loaded magazines on him at all times.

Another witness told police she was at her Queen Avenue home when she saw Parkins throw a large object at Utter’s car.

She heard Utter curse and then heard two gunshots, documents said.

She said she saw Utter fire two shots from his vehicle, and Parkins dropped to the ground after being shot. She then saw Utter drive away, according to documents.

An officer noticed a large metal tool lying in the street and one shell casing near the driveway, court records said.

Utter was arrested at his residence on North Haven Street, which is one-tenth of a mile from where the alleged shooting happened.