Spokane River vehicle crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries, driver accused of DUI

A vehicle crashed into the Spokane River Monday night leaving a passenger with life-threatening injuries and the driver accused of driving under the influence.

Spokane police, firefighters and American Medical Response personnel removed all occupants from the vehicle in the area of 2800 E. Upriver Drive, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The incident was reported about 8:20 p.m.

A male was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another passenger with minor injuries was also taken to a hospital, police said. The driver was evaluated at the scene and arrested on suspicion of DUI.