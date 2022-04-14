The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 42° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Aaden Anderson knocked in three, Central Valley baseball outlasts Ridgeline

UPDATED: Thu., April 14, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Central Valley 14, Ridgeline 6: Aaden Anderson had three hits with three RBIs and the visiting Bears (6-6, 6-3) beat the Falcons (1-10, 1-9) in GSL 4A/3A competition. Christian Siguaw had two hits and a home run for CV.

Mead 11, Lewis and Clark 2: Xavier Hattenburg had two hits including a triple with three RBIs and the Panthers (10-2, 9-1) beat the visiting Tigers (6-6, 5-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Cole Startin went four strong innings for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 5, University 4: Turk Riggin led off the eighth inning with a double and later scored the go-ahead run on a two-out fielding error and the visiting Bullpups (7-6, 5-5) beat the Titans (9-3, 8-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Robert Halaas-Driscoll tossed 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief to get the win for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 7, Cheney 0: Carson Coffield went 3 for 4 with a double and struck out five in the final two earnings and the Wildcats (9-4, 8-2) shut out the visiting Blackhawks (4-8, 4-6) in GSL 4A/3A game.

Ferris 6, North Central 3: Ryan Berry keyed a four-run first inning with a bases-loaded RBI single and the Saxons (2-8, 2-8) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-10, 1-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Alex Williams went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Ferris.

Ephrata 5, West Valley 2: The Tigers (10-2) beat the visiting Eagles (7-2) in a nonleague game. Brayden Gentry and Bryson Bishop had three hits apiece for WV.

Fastpitch softball

Gonzaga Prep 17, North Central 1: Bailey Benson went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, and struck out 10 over five innings and the Bullpups (4-6, 4-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-7, 1-7) in a GSL 4A/3A softball game. Sydney Wysocki drove in four runs on two hits for G-Prep.

Ferris 10, Mead 3: Courtney Miller went 3 for 5 with two home runs and a triple with five RBIs and the Saxons (7-3, 5-3) beat the visiting Panthers (5-5, 5-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Cadence Hyndman hit a homer with three RBIs for Ferris.

University 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Maliyah Mann and Kaidyn Howard pitched a combined no-hitter with 11 total strikeouts and the Titans (8-2, 7-1) beat the Tigers (0-10, 0-8) in a GSL 4A/3A contest. Katie Travis knocked in three for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 16, Central Valley 4: Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 and scored four times and the Wildcats (7-3, 7-1) beat the visiting Bears (4-6, 4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist had a home run with three RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Emily Schulhauser went 2 for 3 and scored one run for CV.

Riverside 15, Medical Lake 0: Allison Lapano hit a home run and a triple and drove in three and the Rams (7-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-2, 0-2) in three innings in Northeast 1A action.

Boys soccer

Rogers 11, Clarkston 0: Irvin Gomez, Alex Grecu and Landyn Burkhardt scored two goals apiece and the Pirates (2-7, 1-4) shut out the visiting Bantams (0-4, 0-4) in GSL 4A/3A action.

Shadle Park 2, East Valley 0: Mason Davis scored two goals and the Highlanders (5-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Knights (2-6, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game. Tyler Pearson had two assists for SP.

Pullman 2, West Valley 1: The Greyhounds (7-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Eagles (7-3, 4-1) in a GSL 2A game. 

Riverside 2, Medical Lake 1: Brady Supanchick scored two goals and the visiting Rams (6-3-0, 6-1-0) beat the Cardinals (3-7-0, 3-4-0) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 9, Newport 0: The Eagles (7-2, 6-1) blanked the Grizzlies (0-7, 0-7) in a Northeast A game. 

Northwest Christian 9, Deer Park 0:  Gabriel Roth scored four goals with one assist and the visiting Crusaders (7-1, 5-1) beat the Stags (2-5, 2-5) in a Northeast A game. Ethan Jones had five assists for NWC.

Boys Tennis

Mead 6, Lewis and Clark 1: No. 1 Singles- Alan Zeng (LC) def. Joe Robl 6-4, 7-6. No.1 Doubles- Andrew Parker/Drew Chantlin (Mea) def. Will Mroch/Jackson Ellis 7-6, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: No. 1 Singles- Max Molgard (MtS) def. Ryan Dougherty 6-0, 6-0.nNo.1 Doubles- Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Kyan Blewett/Evan Bowers 6-2, 6-1.

University 6, Central Valley 1: No.1 Singles- Jace Henderson (UHi) def. Finnegan Scott 7-6, 6-3(11-9). No.1 Doubles- Hyrum Osborn/Saxton Schultz (UHi) def. Sergey Susin/Drew Mercier (CV) 6-0, 6-1.

Ferris 6, Ridgeline 1: No.1 singles- Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Tyler Baker 6-4, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Cameron Lee/ Sheldon Hencz (Fer) def. Luke Pell/Jack Rau 6-4, 6-3. 

Pullman 6, West Valley 0: No.1 Singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Conner Kunz 1-6, 1-6. No.1 Doubles- Conner Lee/Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Hunter Napier/Ian Howatt 0-6, 0-6.

Shadle Park 6, Rogers 1: No.1 singles- Benson Plaster (SP) def. Eli Plaster 6-1, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Godley/ Torres (SP) def. Hermios/Kirby 6-1, 5-7, (11-9).

Girls tennis

Mead 6, Lewis and Clark 1: No.1 Singles- Ravenna Byrd (Mea) def. Emily Steinbach 6-0, 6-1. No.2 Doubles- Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Charlotte Burns/Lauren Lubbe 7-6, 6-0.

Cheney 5, North Central 2: No.1 singles- Grace Lindsay (NC) def. Adrianna Wood 6-2, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Jenae Potter/Colleen McKinnon (Che) def. Amy Howlett/Emma Denny 6-3, 6-1. 

University 7, Central Valley 0: No.1 singles- Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Kelly Shelby 6-2, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Allison Knight/ Sami Stachofsky (UHi) def. Katie Winter/Annie Peterson 6-2, 6-7, (6-4).

Gonzaga Prep 5, Mt. Spokane 2: No.1 singles- Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Makenna Green 6-0, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Savannah Crisp/ Kate Palelek (GP) def. Grieshaber/Gibbs 6-2, 6-3. 

Track and field

GSL 4A/3A No. 1, at North Central: Boys: North Central def. Ferris 98-43. Central Valley def. Ferris 82-63. Central Valley def. Ferris 109-36. Girls: North Central def. Ferris 89-56. Central Valley def. North Central 114-36. Central Valley def. Ferris 124-26.

GSL 4A/3A No. 1, at Ridgeline: Boys: North Central def. Ferris 98-43. Central Valley def. North Central 82-63. Central Valley def. Ferris 109-36. Girls: North Central def. Ferris 89-56. Central Valley def. North Central 114-36. Central Valley def. Ferris 124-26.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories