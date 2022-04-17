Business Beat

Aviation

Lisa Corcoran has been promoted to the director of planning and engineering at Spokane International Airport, Airport Business Park and Felts Field. Corcoran had been manager of planning and engineering since 2014. She is a graduate of the University of Alaska-Anchorage with a degree in civil engineering.

Banking

Amber Dolphin King has been hired as regional vice president for Horizon Credit Union. Dolphin King previously worked as a business banking relationship officer with Idaho Central Credit Union. She is a graduate of Boise State University.

Marissa Collins has been hired as director of development for the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. Collins will be responsible for designing and implementing a fundraising plan to maximize revenue.

Sales and marketing

Cheryl Johnston has been hired cruise sales manager for the Hagadone Marine Group in Coeur d’Alene. Johnston previously worked as the assistant director of conferences and events for Gonzaga University’s human resources department. As sales manager, Johnston will be managing the sales and event planning for all privately chartered cruise boats.

Nonprofit

Eli Snider has been hired as the part-time executive director for Partnering for Progress in Spokane. Snider previously worked for the Unitarian Universalist Religious Innovators Network as the vice president of operations for Affinity Marketing Consultants.

Honors

Banner Bank has been ranked the highest in the Northwest region for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction study. The study is the longest-running independent study of the retail banking industry.

Kootenai Health has been awarded the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. The award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.