Idaho jobless rate drops again

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to a historic low of 2.7% in March, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

The Gem State’s unemployment rate last month was down from 2.8% in February and marks a new record low since the labor department began keeping records in 1976.

Idaho added 6,467 jobs in March, bringing the total number of positions in the state to 907,537, the department reported Monday.

Nonfarm jobs in Idaho decreased by 400 positions to 812,500. However, total non-farm jobs in Idaho were 5.1% greater than the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020.

Industry sectors with the greatest month-over-month gains included natural resources, other services, financial activities and private education services.

Retail trade, information, durable goods manufacturing, and federal and state government were among the sectors that reported job declines in March.

Twin Falls experienced the fastest month-over-month nonfarm job gains, increasing by 0.4%. Lewiston saw a 0.3% rise in jobs, followed by Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls, which each experienced a 0.1% increase.

Utility seminar on Thursday

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission is holding a public workshop to gain feedback on performance measures it should track and evaluate for the state’s electric and natural gas utilities.

The UTC is encouraging utility customers, regulated utilities and organizations representing low-income and underserved communities to attend the virtual meeting Thursday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Examples of potential performance measures include customer service standards, reliability of utility service, how utilities prepare for and respond to major weather events, effectiveness of utility infrastructure investments and maintenance spending, and clean energy investments, according to a UTC news release.

The UTC will use public feedback from the workshop to develop an initial policy statement on performance standards for utilities by March 2023.

Participants can join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 992 9579 7002# and passcode 402344#.

The UTC is also accepting written comments until 5 p.m. on April 27 by telephone at 888-333-9882, email at comments@utc.wa.gov, or mail to P.O. Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504.

