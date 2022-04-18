Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dmitry M. Bobko, of Missoula and Alesiya E. Abramchuk, of Newman Lake.

Trenton D. L. Demoor, of Spokane and Candice M. Cullen, of Morganfield, Kentucky.

Nathaniel S. Cramer and Jamie P. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin G. Shilliam and Alise C. Olson, both of Spokane.

Conner S. Hansen and Chelsea L. Somerlott, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob M. Griffith and Nichole M. Lawson, both of Spokane.

Jackson T. Davis and Tiffany E. Presley, both of Spokane.

Tribe M. Levy, of Valley and Bethany D. Gillam, of Deer Park.

John C. Endress and Samantha J. Korff, both of Deer Park.

Wayne C. Alban and Melanie K. Shaul, both of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Matthew B. Barshaw v. Micah J. Simpson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Eviction Services LLC v. Shane Lyng, restitution of premises.

Eviction Services LLC v. Katie Baker, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Jason M. Lehmann, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Tina Brown, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Peggy J. Hill, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sapphire Hospitality Valley LLC v. Deborah Schmidt, restitution of premises.

Ronald Wright v. JDUBS Handyman Services LLC, complaint for damages.

Kimberly McCann v. Leonard R. Bolton, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Antonio J. Romero, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Baca, Michele L. and Schmidt, David B.

Eggleston, Ashley M. and Douglas

Barnett, Michelle and David I. Jr.

Workman, Susan C. and David L. Sr.

Delanoy, Thomas L. and Sharla R.

Fogle, Thomas C. and Gloria G.

Colby, Jennifer J. and Richard M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kyle C. Teeples, 30; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and forgery.

Dominique M. Ryan, 28; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jenni T. Pestka, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Myles T. Miller, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dominic L. Cudmore, 37; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping from community custody.

Loren J. Bigleggings, 20; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ryan M. Ross, 42; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brian J. Rice, 55; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Solon Z. Bennett, 37; 60 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, harassment.

Juan A. Berrios, 30; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, reckless driving.

Cameron A. Berry, 28; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew S. Allard, 35; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jennifer M. Cantelme, 40; 12 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing.