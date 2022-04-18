Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., April 18, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Dmitry M. Bobko, of Missoula and Alesiya E. Abramchuk, of Newman Lake.
Trenton D. L. Demoor, of Spokane and Candice M. Cullen, of Morganfield, Kentucky.
Nathaniel S. Cramer and Jamie P. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.
Austin G. Shilliam and Alise C. Olson, both of Spokane.
Conner S. Hansen and Chelsea L. Somerlott, both of Spokane Valley.
Jacob M. Griffith and Nichole M. Lawson, both of Spokane.
Jackson T. Davis and Tiffany E. Presley, both of Spokane.
Tribe M. Levy, of Valley and Bethany D. Gillam, of Deer Park.
John C. Endress and Samantha J. Korff, both of Deer Park.
Wayne C. Alban and Melanie K. Shaul, both of Deer Park.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Matthew B. Barshaw v. Micah J. Simpson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Eviction Services LLC v. Shane Lyng, restitution of premises.
Eviction Services LLC v. Katie Baker, restitution of premises.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Jason M. Lehmann, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Tina Brown, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Peggy J. Hill, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Sapphire Hospitality Valley LLC v. Deborah Schmidt, restitution of premises.
Ronald Wright v. JDUBS Handyman Services LLC, complaint for damages.
Kimberly McCann v. Leonard R. Bolton, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Antonio J. Romero, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Baca, Michele L. and Schmidt, David B.
Eggleston, Ashley M. and Douglas
Barnett, Michelle and David I. Jr.
Workman, Susan C. and David L. Sr.
Delanoy, Thomas L. and Sharla R.
Fogle, Thomas C. and Gloria G.
Colby, Jennifer J. and Richard M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Kyle C. Teeples, 30; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and forgery.
Dominique M. Ryan, 28; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Jenni T. Pestka, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Myles T. Miller, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Dominic L. Cudmore, 37; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping from community custody.
Loren J. Bigleggings, 20; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Tony Hazel
Ryan M. Ross, 42; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Brian J. Rice, 55; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Solon Z. Bennett, 37; 60 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, harassment.
Juan A. Berrios, 30; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, reckless driving.
Cameron A. Berry, 28; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, driving while intoxicated.
Andrew S. Allard, 35; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jennifer M. Cantelme, 40; 12 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.