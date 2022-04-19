The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Pacific NW

Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor

UPDATED: Tue., April 19, 2022

Associated Press

BOISE — The National Rifle Association on Tuesday endorsed Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor.

NRA Idaho State Director Aoibheann Cline said Bedke’s dedication to the right to keep and bear arms earned him an A-plus rating with the group and the endorsement.

“A gentleman rancher and a statesman, Speaker Scott Bedke has long demonstrated his steadfast devotion to protecting the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Idahoans,” she said.

Bedke said he would continue to fight to protect Second Amendment rights as lieutenant governor.

“Our forefathers established that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” said Bedke. “As a fourth-generation Idaho rancher, that is the foundation of my belief on gun rights, and the reason for my strong voting record, as Speaker, to protect those rights.”

The endorsement comes ahead of the May 17 primary.

It also came a day after the NRA endorsed first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little to retain that post.

———

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of to Aoibheann Cline’s first name in the second paragraph.

