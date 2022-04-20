Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb D. S. Jones and Anya M. Nordling, both of Nashville.

Jonnothan J. Pinyerd and Brandy M. Reinhardt, both of Spokane Valley.

Phillip C. Marshall and Amber R. Guzman, both of Spokane.

Skyler W. Joyner and Alisha R. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua A. Grasse, of Spokane Valley, and Hannah L. Fall, of Spokane.

Bryan S. Knowles and Beth A. Bromme, both of Spokane.

Marlene R. Allen and Myah Allen, both of Spokane.

Lebar Tom and Neiron Elson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Arthur C. Turner v. Krystal Parkins, restitution of premises.

Property Management Partners LLC v. William D. Linson, restitution of premises.

Dennis L. Hamlin v. Edward T. Batterman, complaint.

New Rez LLC v. Anne D. Nicholas, money claimed owed.

iRE LLC v. Carissa Watson, restitution of premises.

Jeremiah Roberson v. Russell S. McLoed, complaint for UVTA and other relief.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Nicole Cronin, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Haley Squires, restitution of premises.

Farr- Dece III Investments LLC v. Maegan Feidt, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Jasmine Saelee, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase II LLC v. Tiffany Rasmussen, restitution of premises.

The Salvation Army v. Mariah Williams, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Joshua Johnson, restitution of premises.

Halme Constriction Inc. v. Supreme Steel Inc., complaint.

Inland Empire Growing Inc. v. Sledgehammer Farms LLC, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Paul T. Lagrone v. Kenneth A. Dickenson, II, complaint for damages resulting from personal injuries sustained in negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Kathleen and Chris Kinnear v. Cayson Brewer, Joyce Harvey and Benjerman Gamez, complaint for damages.

Brendan J. King v. Washington State University and State of Washington, complaint and demand for jury trial.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shelton, Amy L. and Nathan P.

Vasquez, Jhoana and Denis M.

Brown, Bradley C. and Rachel L.

Hostetler, Anna K. and Joe

Goina, Katheran and James

Lamons, Caitlin R. and Ryan W.

Strieb, Maggie D. and Joshua W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Shane E. Morse Winn, 22; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Deiby S. Bernardez, 21; 100 days in jail, two counts of no contact order violation.

James B. Fleshman, 33; two days in jail converted to two days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Lukas M. Regan, 30; 120 days in jail converted to 150 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, obstructing an officer and hit/run of an unattended vehicle.

Devon M. Walls, 22; 18 days in jail, theft.