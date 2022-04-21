Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua W. Maynard and Rileigh C. Hogan, both of Cheney.

Luke A. Morgan and Jolene C. Robertson, both of Spokane.

Zackary T. Miller and Bethany J. Leverette, both of Spokane.

Marc A. Rollins and Hannah R. Koeske, both of Spokane.

Ron R. Meligan and Amanda M. Brown, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gloria Benegas Zavala v. Angelina Ornelas, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hibdon, Robert W. and Johanna M.

Moore, Daniel R. and Jerriann K.

Reed, Justin T. and Linda L.

Brownlee, Jacqueline J. and Britney R.

Bagley, Denette E. and Jesse E., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Matthew J. Horpel, 34; 73.5 months in prison with credit given for 551 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, two counts of residential burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, violation of order and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Tammara Shoulders, 30; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Taylor L. Ahn, 23; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Kevin J. Gellnes, 198 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Todd S. Hooper, 39; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Shaylon J. Smith, 43; 12 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Tyler J. Braze, 26; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Casey L. Walker, 41; 27 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular homicide and third-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Sean C. Granger, 52; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Joe R. Greene, 37; 36 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a kidnap/sex offender.

Patrick S. J. Cook, 51; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Thomas R. Leviton, 54; 14 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Victoria Neumiller, 33; 80 days of community service, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jaderiane Paniyak, 23; $750 fine, 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Sara S. Pfeffer, 41; one day in jail, obstructing an officer.

Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 22; 180 days in jail, false statement and malicious mischief.

Marty L. White, 32; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Mark R. Wilder, 39; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Michael W. Withey, 41; 90 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

James V. Wright, 42; three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.