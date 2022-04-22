Court Docs: Attempted robbery led to West Central shooting; injured man remains hospitalized

An attempted robbery led to a shooting in Spokane’s West Central neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to a search warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court.

Jesse Brashers was asleep with his girlfriend in his apartment on the 1600 block of West Mission Avenue on Tuesday evening when he awoke to a noise in his bedroom, he told police.

He saw Alec M. Collier, 20, whom he has known since elementary school, standing there with a blue bandana over his face pointing a revolver at him, Brashers told police.

Collier appeared to be attempting to steal things from the bedroom, Brashers told police. Collier ran out of the room and Brashers jumped up to close the bedroom door, he said.

That’s when he heard a fight breakout in the other bedroom of the apartment. Brashers grabbed his handgun and walked out into the hallway, to see what he describes as Collier attacking his roommate, Vince Smith.

Brashers fired three rounds at Collier before running back to his bedroom, he told police. He then told his girlfriend to call 911.

Smith told police he had awoken to someone trying to remove his knife from his belt. He tried to stop him and was cut on his left hand during the struggle, according to court documents.

Smith’s girlfriend told police she saw Collier and two other men, Trevante Selke-Moore and Reid Schultz, break into the bedroom and yell about Smith owing money to a woman named Mary Cole.

The group then got into a struggle, and that’s when Brashers fired at Collier, she told police.

Then Selke-Moore fired back toward Brashers, she told police.

By the time police arrived, Collier and the other men had fled the area. Brashers said Collier has a drug problem and has been known to steal.

Collier, Selke-Moore, Schultz and Cole showed up at Sacred Heart Medical Center not long after the shooting.

Collier was admitted for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. He was still a patient as of Friday afternoon, the hospital said.

Cole told police she had driven the group to the Mission Avenue apartment and that Smith does owe her money, but that she didn’t know her friends were armed when they went inside.

Selke-Moore and Schultz were booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary. They remained in jail on $100,000 bond as of Friday afternoon. Investigators believe they had probable cause to arrest Collier for burglary after his release from the hospital, according to the search warrant.