Firefighters prevent travel trailer fire from spreading to nearby homes

Firefighters prevented a travel trailer fire from spreading to nearby homes early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, fire crews responded to a travel trailer fire on the 500 block of East Gordon Avenue, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire department.

When firefighters arrived, the travel trailer already was consumed by fire. Flames had spread to two nearby vehicles. The heat from the fire had melted siding and cracked the windows of a nearby home.

Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire to prevent it from spreading into the home, the department said. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within a few minutes.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.