Man accused of vehicular assault after injury collision on Trent

A 43-year-old Cheney man was cited for vehicular assault after a crash that injured two people Thursday afternoon.

A Toyota Camry. driven by Daniel Burt, was traveling south on East Trent Avenue at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

His car hit head-on a Honda Odyssey that was stopped in the turn lane on North McDonald Road.

The driver of the Odyssey, Ashley L. Christensen, 35, of Spokane Valley and her 9-year-old passenger were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Burt was treated at the scene and cited for vehicular assault. WSP indicated drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash was listed as impaired or distracted driving.